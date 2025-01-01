$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G98FUC70472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DELIVERY OPTIONS AVAILABLE!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
$495.00 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
DL# 400141
For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
