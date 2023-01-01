Menu
2015 Ford Escape

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SE EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

163,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9571837
  • Stock #: PT2481
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G9XFUC50286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLNT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2015 Ford Escape SE has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service, NEW brakes all around Pads and Rotors, new lateral links. Presently has winter tires on alloy rims, Includes all season tires on alloy rims. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, accident free, with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin and useful high-tech features. A compact crossover typically stands out among its peers about as much as an Emperor penguin does while chilling on an ice floe with a hundred or so of his mates. Yet the 2015 Ford Escape manages to not only distinguish itself with its chiseled good looks, but also garner critical praise thanks to its sharp handling, comfortable seating and high-end interior touches. The 2.0 liters, provides V6-like performance while still achieving impressive fuel mileage ratings. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the 2015 Ford Escape. Ford's MyKey (which allows owners to set vehicle parameters for younger drivers), a rearview camera and blind-spot mirrors are also standard. In government crash tests, the Escape earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Escape a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Escape's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio. Convenience package adds roof rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyFord Touch electronics interface, upgraded Sync services (including smartphone app integration) and a nine-speaker sound system. heated front seats.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory