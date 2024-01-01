$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 144,208 KM
Vehicle Description
ExplorerLimited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Ford Explorer boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.* This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" color LCD displays in instrument cluster, 8" LCD color touch-screen in center stack, 2 USB ports, SD card reader, 5-way controls located on steering wheel, 911 assist, Vehicle Health Report (VHR) and SYNC services (subscription required) (traffic reports, GPS based turn-by-turn directions and information services), Note: SYNC services (subscription required) (one phone/primary account), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Ford Explorer is a roomy, comfortable, versatile, and more fuel-efficient SUV than its truck-based ancestors, or even modern vehicles like the Chevy Tahoe. If thats what you need, the Explorer fits the bill.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford Explorer!
