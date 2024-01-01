Menu
ExplorerLimited Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Ford Explorer boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.* This Ford Explorer Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2 color LCD displays in instrument cluster, 8 LCD color touch-screen in center stack, 2 USB ports, SD card reader, 5-way controls located on steering wheel, 911 assist, Vehicle Health Report (VHR) and SYNC services (subscription required) (traffic reports, GPS based turn-by-turn directions and information services), Note: SYNC services (subscription required) (one phone/primary account), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2015 Ford Explorer is a roomy, comfortable, versatile, and more fuel-efficient SUV than its truck-based ancestors, or even modern vehicles like the Chevy Tahoe. If thats what you need, the Explorer fits the bill.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford Explorer!

2015 Ford Explorer

144,208 KM

144,208KM
Used
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,208 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

