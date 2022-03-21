Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

146,898 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

XLT

XLT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

146,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8929558
  • Stock #: W429
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87FGB99221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,898 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Explorer AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Navigation System
-Sunroof/Moonroof
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

