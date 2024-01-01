Menu
2015 Ford F-150

168,369 KM

Details Features

2015 Ford F-150

12018712

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
168,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG0FFB84572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

