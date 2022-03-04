Menu
2015 Ford F-350

120,056 KM

Details Features

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

120,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494808
  • Stock #: 2260031
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7FED60176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2260031
  • Mileage 120,056 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

