<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Ford Focus has been through a <strong>presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, CARFAX reports accident free with excellent service records. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> The well-rounded 2015 Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment. This year's thorough makeover makes it even more appealing. The front-wheel-drive 2015 Ford Focus has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. A rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system (which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers) are standard. In government crash tests, the similar 2014 Focus earned an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Focus a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Focus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and it received the second highest score of "Acceptable" in the Institute's newer small-overlap frontal-offset test. keyless entry; manual air-conditioning; power front windows, power locks and mirrors; integrated blind-spot mirrors; a height-adjustable driver seat; 60/40 split-folding rear seats; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Ford's MyKey (to limit speeds, audio volume, etc. for additional drivers); a rearview camera with 4.2-inch display; Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface (includes Bluetooth) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, rear air vents, additional front headrest adjustments, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The SE is the hatchback's base trim.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Ford Focus

148,000 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE EXCELLENT VALUE

12117429

2015 Ford Focus

SE EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K25FL331280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2015 Ford Focus