$10,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2015 Ford Focus has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, CARFAX reports accident free with excellent service records. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The well-rounded 2015 Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment. This year's thorough makeover makes it even more appealing. The front-wheel-drive 2015 Ford Focus has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. A rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system (which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers) are standard. In government crash tests, the similar 2014 Focus earned an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Focus a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Focus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and it received the second highest score of "Acceptable" in the Institute's newer small-overlap frontal-offset test. keyless entry; manual air-conditioning; power front windows, power locks and mirrors; integrated blind-spot mirrors; a height-adjustable driver seat; 60/40 split-folding rear seats; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Ford's MyKey (to limit speeds, audio volume, etc. for additional drivers); a rearview camera with 4.2-inch display; Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface (includes Bluetooth) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, rear air vents, additional front headrest adjustments, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The SE is the hatchback's base trim.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
