1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
This 2015 FORD FOCUS SE - is a locally owned car that has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. The well-rounded 2015 Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment. This year's thorough makeover makes it even more appealing. The Ford Focus options include keyless entry, air-conditioning; power front windows, power locks and mirrors; integrated blind-spot mirrors; a height-adjustable driver seat; 60/40 split-folding rear seats; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Ford's MyKey (to limit speeds, audio volume, etc. for additional drivers); a rearview camera with 4.2-inch display; Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface (includes Bluetooth) and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The SE trim adds options like 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, rear air vents, additional front headrest adjustments, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The front-wheel-drive 2015 Ford Focus has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 160 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque. Standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The 2015 Ford Focus is one of the more entertaining economy cars to drive around turns, Yet the Focus is also smooth-riding and quiet on the highway. And it's the upscale cabin that will reel you into the Focus fold. The interior is attractive and quiet, and the materials are among the best in this class. The Focus' front seats are supportive and comfortable over long distances. The rear seats offer adequate headroom. The sedan's 13.2-cubic-foot trunk is on par for this class, and this year its rear seats split and fold.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
