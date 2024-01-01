Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2015Ford Fusion was COMPANY owned, and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been through an 80-point inspection. And it did receive a fresh synthetic oil change.</p> <p>With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling and a huge array of tech features, the 2015Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. When it was completely redesigned three years ago, the Ford Fusion sprinted from the middle of the pack to front-runner status in the super competitive midsize sedan segment. As a testament to just how right Ford got this car, there have been only minor changes since then, yet the 2015 Ford Fusion remains one of our top picks.</p> <p>Strengths include handsome styling, refined ride and handling characteristics, a quiet cabin and a peppy yet fuel-efficient engine. The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine thats rated at 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.</p> <p>The 2015Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Fords MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. Theres a comfortable and assuring tautness to the way every Fusion rides, and the steering is accurate and nimble-feeling. It all comes together to make the driver immediately feel comfortable with its responses. Highway cruising is commendably quiet and composed, and the well-engineered seats make the 2015Ford Fusion a good companion for all-day interstate hauls.</p> <p>The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port/iPod interface.</p> <p>Optional for the S is the Appearance package, which features 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, color-keyed lower side sills and a rear spoiler. Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, exterior keypad entry, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, rear air ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer onsite financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Ford Fusion

201,036 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Fusion

SE WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11438609
  2. 11438609
  3. 11438609
  4. 11438609
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,036KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P0H71F5112525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,036 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2015Ford Fusion was COMPANY owned, and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been through an 80-point inspection. And it did receive a fresh synthetic oil change.



With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling and a huge array of tech features, the 2015Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. When it was completely redesigned three years ago, the Ford Fusion sprinted from the middle of the pack to front-runner status in the super competitive midsize sedan segment. As a testament to just how right Ford got this car, there have been only minor changes since then, yet the 2015 Ford Fusion remains one of our top picks.



Strengths include handsome styling, refined ride and handling characteristics, a quiet cabin and a peppy yet fuel-efficient engine. The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.



The 2015Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. There's a comfortable and assuring tautness to the way every Fusion rides, and the steering is accurate and nimble-feeling. It all comes together to make the driver immediately feel comfortable with its responses. Highway cruising is commendably quiet and composed, and the well-engineered seats make the 2015Ford Fusion a good companion for all-day interstate hauls.



The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port/iPod interface.



Optional for the S is the Appearance package, which features 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, color-keyed lower side sills and a rear spoiler. Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, exterior keypad entry, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, rear air ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer onsite financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Honda CR-V Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 190,600 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LOW KM GFX PKG for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LOW KM GFX PKG 94,000 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax 1LT EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Chevrolet Trax 1LT EXCELLENT VALUE 158,650 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion