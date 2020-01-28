Menu
2015 GMC Canyon

2WD SL Extended Cab

2015 GMC Canyon

2WD SL Extended Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$14,775

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,356KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4613466
  • Stock #: 40353B
  • VIN: 1GTH51EA8F1259043
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • ENGINE 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6400 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

