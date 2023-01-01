Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

169,300 KM

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT CREW CAB

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT CREW CAB

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

169,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10270866
  • Stock #: 23394B

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black / Spice Red, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Looking for more luxury in the All New GMC Sierra? This 4WD Onyx Black Sierra SLT is a Crew Cab Pickup with a Gas 5.3L engine and Leather, Jet Black / Spice Red, Interior Trim interior color. The SLT is upgraded with fog lights, chrome door handles, capped exterior mirrors and body side moldings as well as halogen projector beam headlights with signature LED. Style meets substance inside the Sierra equipped with leather seating, dual zone climate controls, power adjustable pedals, 10-way power front seats and driver memory position. Also with optional Driver alert technologies such as Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning with the choice of an audible signal or seat vibration alert. Innovative features make work easier with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, new cargo box LED under rail lighting and multiple upper tie-down hooks that can be repositioned in several places around the box.Inside this truck, you will find a command centre that actually commands your attention equipped with an 8 inch color touch radio with IntelliLink, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear vision camera and Bluetooth. Direct injection, active fuel management, and variable valve timing form the foundation of the EcoTec3 engines. Sierra sets the new standard in truck interiors with triple door seals, thicker insulation, and durable, soft-touch instrument panel materials. Attention to detail and quality makes the Sierra stand out. New dual density foam seat cushions improve comfort and reduce wrinkling with age. Rear seating space has improved with larger rear doors to provide ease of entry and exit. The Sierra is set apart with details such as standard halogen projector headlights and integrated corner steps. The new Sierra makes more use of High Strength steel in its fully boxed hydro formed frame than previous generations. Larger axles and shear body mounts further reduce vibration and deliver a smoother ride. New, exclusive corrosion-resistant Duralife brake rotors come standard. Sierra is backed by a 60,000 km / 3 year base warranty and a 100,000 km / 5 year Powertrain warranty, the longest in its class. 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included at no extra charge for 5 years or 160,000 km. Drive the Sierra today to see for yourself how it truly has no peer! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
