2015 GMC Sierra 2500

136,410 KM

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Extended Cab

12444859

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT Extended Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,410KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT22ZE85FZ511942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 45804B
  • Mileage 136,410 KM

Vehicle Description

When the job demands serious heavy-duty performance and power, this White 2015 Sierra 2500 performs! With a 4WD Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine, the 2500HD can hustle 3020 lbs' worth of cargo and has a maximum conventional trailering capacity of 14,500 lbs. The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD receives an all-new exterior design based on the Sierra 1500. The bold new exterior design features an all-new grille and headlight design with a power dome hood. Take one look inside and youll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. Sierras interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and SmartPhone integration for hands-free calling and phone book access. Stabilitrak with Trailer Sway Control is standard on all trim levels. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)

