2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT Extended Cab
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 45804B
- Mileage 136,410 KM
Vehicle Description
When the job demands serious heavy-duty performance and power, this White 2015 Sierra 2500 performs! With a 4WD Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine, the 2500HD can hustle 3020 lbs' worth of cargo and has a maximum conventional trailering capacity of 14,500 lbs. The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD receives an all-new exterior design based on the Sierra 1500. The bold new exterior design features an all-new grille and headlight design with a power dome hood. Take one look inside and youll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. Sierras interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and SmartPhone integration for hands-free calling and phone book access. Stabilitrak with Trailer Sway Control is standard on all trim levels. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
