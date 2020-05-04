2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Navigation from Telematics

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)

