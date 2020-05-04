Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE Crew Cab

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

  • 144,100KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959579
  • Stock #: 40311A
  • VIN: 1GT12YE83FF601839
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

When the job demands serious heavy-duty performance and power, this White 2015 Sierra 2500 performs! With a 4WD Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine, the 2500HD can hustle 3020 lbs' worth of cargo and has a maximum conventional trailering capacity of 14,500 lbs. The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD receives an all-new exterior design based on the Sierra 1500. The bold new exterior design features an all-new grille and headlight design with a power dome hood. Take one look inside and youll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. Sierras interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and SmartPhone integration for hands-free calling and phone book access. Stabilitrak with Trailer Sway Control is standard on all trim levels. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
  • Requires Subscription

