2015 GMC Sierra 2500

265,392 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

HD Denali Crew Cab

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

265,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9331513
  • Stock #: 43088A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Leather, Cocoa Dune, Heat & Cooled, InteriorTrim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 265,392 KM

Vehicle Description

When the job demands serious heavy-duty performance and power, this Iridium Metallic 2015 Sierra 2500 performs! With a 4WD Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine, the 2500HD can hustle 3020 lbs' worth of cargo and has a maximum conventional trailering capacity of 14,500 lbs. The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD receives an all-new exterior design based on the Sierra 1500. The bold new exterior design features an all-new grille and headlight design with a power dome hood. Take one look inside and youll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. Sierras interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level. It comes equipped with a 6-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and SmartPhone integration for hands-free calling and phone book access. Stabilitrak with Trailer Sway Control is standard on all trim levels. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

