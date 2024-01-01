Menu
Account
Sign In
This AWD Carbon Black Metallic Terrain SLE-2 features a fuel efficient 3.6L engine. Upgrading to SLE-2 gives you an 8-way power drivers seat, leather wrapped steering wheel and pioneer premium audio sound system with subwoofer. The Terrain is equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, offering seating for 5 and 63.9 feet of cubic cargo space. This Terrain has an Jet Black Premium Cloth interior and many great standard options including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2015 GMC Terrain

136,742 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,742KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Premium Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,742 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD Carbon Black Metallic Terrain SLE-2 features a fuel efficient 3.6L engine. Upgrading to SLE-2 gives you an 8-way power drivers seat, leather wrapped steering wheel and pioneer premium audio sound system with subwoofer. The Terrain is equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, offering seating for 5 and 63.9 feet of cubic cargo space. This Terrain has an Jet Black Premium Cloth interior and many great standard options including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CREW CAB for sale in Regina, SK
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CREW CAB 70,221 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE AWD 51,119 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 64,642 KM $31,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain