IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 108,118 Miles! This GMC Terrain delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.* This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 17 x 7.0 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (RTN) 4 - 17 x 7.0 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft deterrent system, Suspension, Soft Ride, Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs, Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs, Steering, power, variable electric assist.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The GMC Terrains tweener size and unique styling definitely appeal to those who want something styled like a truck, but without truck-like handling. The available V6 engine also gives the Terrain surprisingly good towing capacity for its class 3,500 pounds.

2015 GMC Terrain

108,118 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

12537811

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLWEK7F6262908

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3426
  • Mileage 108,118 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2015 GMC Terrain