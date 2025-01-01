$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3426
- Mileage 108,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 108,118 Miles! This GMC Terrain delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer.* This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 17" x 7.0" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included with (RTN) 4 - 17" x 7.0" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft deterrent system, Suspension, Soft Ride, Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs, Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs, Steering, power, variable electric assist.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The GMC Terrains tweener size and unique styling definitely appeal to those who want something styled like a truck, but without truck-like handling. The available V6 engine also gives the Terrain surprisingly good towing capacity for its class 3,500 pounds.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Terrain today!
Vehicle Features
