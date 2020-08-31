Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

125,522 KM

Details Description Features

$19,715

+ tax & licensing
$19,715

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*

2015 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$19,715

+ taxes & licensing

125,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5825196
  • Stock #: 20080C
  • VIN: 2GKFLZE34F6134183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20080C
  • Mileage 125,522 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD White Terrain Denali is the new top-of-the-line model bringing luxury to the compact crossover. This Denali has a 3.6L engine with a interior color. Distinguished by its honeycomb chrome grille, accents of satin-finish chrome and 18" satin chrome-clad aluminum wheels. Standard side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert are included on the Terrain Denali. Equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, the Denali offers seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. The interior is equipped with heated, perforated leather front bucket seats and a MultiFlex 60/40 split-folding rear seat with a 3 position recline and the ability to slide almost 8 inches.You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Looking for a rear-seat entertainment system? This is an optional feature that offers DVD playback available in twin head-restraint-mounded flip-up LCD screens. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

