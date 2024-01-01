Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Honda Civic EX includes: <br/> Odometer: 137,520km <br/> Sale Price: $18,995+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2015 Honda Civic

137,520 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 11578087
  2. 11578087
  3. 11578087
  4. 11578087
  5. 11578087
  6. 11578087
  7. 11578087
  8. 11578087
  9. 11578087
  10. 11578087
  11. 11578087
  12. 11578087
  13. 11578087
  14. 11578087
  15. 11578087
  16. 11578087
  17. 11578087
  18. 11578087
  19. 11578087
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,520KM
VIN 2HGFB2F54FH051820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,520 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX includes:
Odometer: 137,520km
Sale Price: $18,995+taxes
Financing Available


Highlight Features:-
-Sunroof
-Push Button Start
-Heated Seats
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2013 Ford Focus S for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Ford Focus S 125,265 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Subaru Outback Touring 79,526 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 179,972 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic