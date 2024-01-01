$18,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,520KM
VIN 2HGFB2F54FH051820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 137,520 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic EX includes:
Odometer: 137,520km
Sale Price: $18,995+taxes
Financing Available
Highlight Features:-
-Sunroof
-Push Button Start
-Heated Seats
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Honda Civic