2015 Honda Civic

66,768 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9570697
  • Stock #: 2310181
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH051246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2310181
  • Mileage 66,768 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

