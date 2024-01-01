Menu
<p><strong>TOURING EDITION LANE DEPARTURE FORWARD COLLISION WARNING LANE DEPARTURE </strong></p> <p>Our Honda CRV has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> The 2015 Honda CR-V enriches its class-leading formula with a host of improvements, including much better fuel economy. If youre shopping for a top-shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets. The CR-V appeals because its a product you can count on year after year. The headline this year is the CR-Vs revised 2.4-liter engine thats paired with a CVT (essentially, the engine/transmission combo you get in the Accord). The result is a little more torque and a lot more fuel efficiency. top-of-the-line Touring trim, which comes with extra luxuries and advanced safety systems. Low ownership costs and high resale value further bolster the CR-Vs credentials. antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The LaneWatch blind spot monitoring system (featuring a camera of its own that displays passenger-side blind spot activity on the 7-inch touchscreen) is standard on all but the LX. The Touring boasts a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning and mitigation system thats able to distinguish between vehicles and pedestrians (and warn the driver accordingly) as well as apply automatic braking intervention to reduce the severity of a collision. In government crash tests, the 2015 CR-V earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. During Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 2015 Honda CR-V received the highest possible rating of Good in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a Good score for the side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seats) tests. The IIHS also tested the CR-Vs optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of Superior.</p>

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Our Honda CRV has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Honda CR-V enriches its class-leading formula with a host of improvements, including much better fuel economy. If you're shopping for a top-shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets. The CR-V appeals because it's a product you can count on year after year. The headline this year is the CR-V's revised 2.4-liter engine that's paired with a CVT (essentially, the engine/transmission combo you get in the Accord). The result is a little more torque and a lot more fuel efficiency. top-of-the-line Touring trim, which comes with extra luxuries and advanced safety systems. Low ownership costs and high resale value further bolster the CR-V's credentials. antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The LaneWatch blind spot monitoring system (featuring a camera of its own that displays passenger-side blind spot activity on the 7-inch touchscreen) is standard on all but the LX. The Touring boasts a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning and mitigation system that's able to distinguish between vehicles and pedestrians (and warn the driver accordingly) as well as apply automatic braking intervention to reduce the severity of a collision. In government crash tests, the 2015 CR-V earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. During Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 2015 Honda CR-V received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seats) tests. The IIHS also tested the CR-V's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of "Superior."



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

