2015 Honda CR-V
Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2877
- Mileage 190,600 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING EDITION LANE DEPARTURE FORWARD COLLISION WARNING LANE DEPARTURE
Our Honda CRV has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Honda CR-V enriches its class-leading formula with a host of improvements, including much better fuel economy. If you're shopping for a top-shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets. The CR-V appeals because it's a product you can count on year after year. The headline this year is the CR-V's revised 2.4-liter engine that's paired with a CVT (essentially, the engine/transmission combo you get in the Accord). The result is a little more torque and a lot more fuel efficiency. top-of-the-line Touring trim, which comes with extra luxuries and advanced safety systems. Low ownership costs and high resale value further bolster the CR-V's credentials. antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The LaneWatch blind spot monitoring system (featuring a camera of its own that displays passenger-side blind spot activity on the 7-inch touchscreen) is standard on all but the LX. The Touring boasts a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning and mitigation system that's able to distinguish between vehicles and pedestrians (and warn the driver accordingly) as well as apply automatic braking intervention to reduce the severity of a collision. In government crash tests, the 2015 CR-V earned four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. During Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 2015 Honda CR-V received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score for the side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (head restraints and seats) tests. The IIHS also tested the CR-V's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of "Superior."
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
306-546-3993