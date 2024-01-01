Menu
2015 Honda Pilot LX AWD includes: <br/> Odometer: 92,091km <br/> Price: $26,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner, No accidents <br/> -Dealer Serviced Vehicle <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -2nd set of tires and rims <br/> -8 Seater SUV <br/> -Back up Camera <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> -Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

VIN 5FNYF4H29FB505544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W729
  • Mileage 92,091 KM

Vehicle Description

