$26,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot
LX
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,091KM
VIN 5FNYF4H29FB505544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W729
- Mileage 92,091 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Pilot LX AWD includes:
Odometer: 92,091km
Price: $26,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner, No accidents
-Dealer Serviced Vehicle
Highlight Features:-
-Alloy Wheels
-2nd set of tires and rims
-8 Seater SUV
-Back up Camera
-Tow Hitch
-Cruise Control and much more.
-Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2015 Honda Pilot