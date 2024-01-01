Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

138,285 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

138,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA7FG249292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe