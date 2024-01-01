$19,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
138,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA7FG249292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 138,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
