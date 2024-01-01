Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>SALE PRICED LOW KM </strong></p> <p>Our 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New all season tires installed, good winter tires included. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> With its generous equipment roster and top safety ratings and lengthy warranty, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a strong competitor among affordable crossover SUVs. The Santa Fe Sport 2.0T upgrades to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Standard safety features for the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill-descent control.A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the base model and standard on the 2.0T. The blind-spot monitor includes a supplemental system called lane-change assist, which measures the closing speed of the car in the adjacent lane and warns you if its too high. Blue Link telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and electronic parameters for parents with teenage drivers (including speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). Premium package requires the Popular Equipment package and includes keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a four-way power front passenger seat, sliding 60/40-split rear seats (with remote folding latches in the cargo area), dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded gauges, a color trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, manual rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist. Technology package requires the Premium package and adds rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, metal door sill plates, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Dimension audio system. Ultimate package, which includes most of the contents of the Technology package and adds 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights and a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

138,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited SALE PRICED LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited SALE PRICED LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11408992
  2. 11408992
  3. 11408992
  4. 11408992
  5. 11408992
  6. 11408992
  7. 11408992
  8. 11408992
  9. 11408992
  10. 11408992
  11. 11408992
  12. 11408992
  13. 11408992
  14. 11408992
  15. 11408992
  16. 11408992
Contact Seller

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA1FG289867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,700 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICED LOW KM



Our 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New all season tires installed, good winter tires included. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. With its generous equipment roster and top safety ratings and lengthy warranty, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a strong competitor among affordable crossover SUVs. The Santa Fe Sport 2.0T upgrades to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 264 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Standard safety features for the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill-descent control.A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the base model and standard on the 2.0T. The blind-spot monitor includes a supplemental system called lane-change assist, which measures the closing speed of the car in the adjacent lane and warns you if it's too high. Blue Link telematics system, which offers roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and electronic parameters for parents with teenage drivers (including speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). Premium package requires the Popular Equipment package and includes keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a four-way power front passenger seat, sliding 60/40-split rear seats (with remote folding latches in the cargo area), dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded gauges, a color trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, manual rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist. Technology package requires the Premium package and adds rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, metal door sill plates, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Dimension audio system. Ultimate package, which includes most of the contents of the Technology package and adds 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights and a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV GUARANTEED APPROVAL for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Nissan Juke SV GUARANTEED APPROVAL 93,800 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Premier Edition Leather RS PKG for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Auto Premier Edition Leather RS PKG 136,200 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Chrysler 200 S ALL WHEEL DRIVE 162,301 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe