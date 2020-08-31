2015 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

