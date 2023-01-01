Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

220,381 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport EXCELLENT VALUE V6

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport EXCELLENT VALUE V6

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 10235534
  2. 10235534
  3. 10235534
  4. 10235534
  5. 10235534
  6. 10235534
  7. 10235534
  8. 10235534
  9. 10235534
  10. 10235534
  11. 10235534
  12. 10235534
  13. 10235534
  14. 10235534
  15. 10235534
  16. 10235534
  17. 10235534
  18. 10235534
  19. 10235534
  20. 10235534
  21. 10235534
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
220,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235534
  • Stock #: CBK3127
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS5FW735646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,381 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE V6 ENGINE



Our 2015 Jeep Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service . Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to suit every need and budget. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee gets an engine stop-start system on V6-equipped models, improving EPA fuel economy estimates. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. real-world usability starts with the Cherokee's quiet, comfortable and even plush ride quality compared with that of some other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus, and it comes with some fantastic standard tech features. We're also fond of the Cherokee's V6 engine, which is smooth and has plenty of power and decent fuel economy ratings. A tow package is available on all 2015 Jeep Cherokees, and with it included, V6 models have a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity when properly equipped. four-wheel-drive Cherokees feature a Selec-Terrain dial with selectable Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud modes to optimize traction. Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags and rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee a best possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. Sport includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless remote entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. A Cold Weather Group package is available with a wiper de-icer, remote ignition, heated power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. You can also get a rearview camera, satellite radio and a CD player.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows
Roof Rails

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 236,906 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 268,105 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 116,500 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory