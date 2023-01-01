Menu
Account
Sign In
Cherokee Trailhawk Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 77,375 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 2 SPEED PTU, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK HOOD DECAL, BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, 3.25 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you think anything that looks like an off-roader should be an off-roader especially if theres a Jeep badge on the nose then the 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV is for you.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

77,375 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee Trailhawk Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 77,375 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 2 SPEED PTU, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, COLD WEATHER GROUP, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK HOOD DECAL, BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, 3.25 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you think anything that looks like an off-roader should be an off-roader especially if theres a Jeep badge on the nose then the 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV is for you.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.25 AXLE RATIO

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
BLACK HOOD DECAL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2 Speed PTU
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC 2 SPEED PTU (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Jeep Rack Off Road Accessory Kit
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Pentastar 50 State Emissions 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Stop-Start Multiple VSM System 3.25 Axle Ratio
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2022 Ford Bronco for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Ford Bronco 5,249 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 SPORT 93,978 KM $49,981 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie * Sunroof * Available Until Exported To USA * for sale in Regina, SK
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie * Sunroof * Available Until Exported To USA * 87,332 KM $39,962 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee