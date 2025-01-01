Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2015 Jeep Cherokee

220,790 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
12152820

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,790KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS5FW638235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
BLACK HOOD DECAL
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Jeep Active Drive Lock (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Remote Proximity Keyless Entry ...
VENTILATED/MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Park-Sense Rear Park Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Court...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2002 Ford Focus ZTW **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2002 Ford Focus ZTW **New Arrival** 197,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Laramie **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 RAM 1500 Laramie **New Arrival** 10,605 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD **New Arrival** 220,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee