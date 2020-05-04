2015 Jeep Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Leather Interior Group

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Knee Air Bag

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

BLACK HOOD DECAL

COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

BRIGHT WHITE

3.251 Axle Ratio

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II

BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II -inc: Jeep Active Drive Lock (STD)

WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler

COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.