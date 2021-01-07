+ taxes & licensing
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
LIMITED LOADED WITH FEATURES Our Jeep Cherokee Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee does deliver the best of both real-world usability and capable off-road performance. That real-world usability starts with the Cherokee's quiet, comfortable and even plush ride quality compared with that of some other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus, and it comes with some fantastic standard and optional tech features. We're also fond of the Cherokee's V6 engine, which is smooth and has plenty of power and decent fuel economy ratings. air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless remote entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. A Cold Weather Group package with a wiper de-icer, remote ignition, heated power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Alloy wheels, a rearview camera, satellite radio and a CD player. Roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. , an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration.
