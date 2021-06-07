+ taxes & licensing
Our Jeep Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing Available on site, trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. Once upon a time, sport-utility vehicles were covered in mud, traversing streams and doing it all in the face of frugality. In the decades since, though, most car shoppers have realized that more sensible crossover SUVs are the way to go for everyday use. Thankfully, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee finally does deliver the best of both real-world usability and capable off-road performance. That real-world usability starts with the Cherokee's quiet, comfortable and even plush ride quality compared with that of some other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus, and it comes with some fantastic standard and optional tech features. We're also fond of the Cherokee's V6 engine, which is smooth and has plenty of power and decent fuel economy ratings. air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless remote entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. A Cold Weather Group package with a wiper de-icer, remote ignition, heated power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. You also get alloy wheels and satellite radio. Alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. In addition, four-wheel-drive Cherokees feature a Selec-Terrain dial with selectable Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud modes to optimize traction. safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee a best possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
