2015 Jeep Cherokee

166,449 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Sport

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605125
  • Stock #: 22JC39A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cashmere Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee (2.4L)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cashmere Pearlcoat
Single Disc Remote CD Player
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Tigershark (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Tigershark Flex Fuel Vehicle (DISC) 50 State Emissions (Discontinued)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Engine Block Heater Accessory Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshiel...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

