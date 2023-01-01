$16,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 9766546
- Stock #: P2520
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS8FW618950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,200 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our 2015 Jeep Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Air filters, new Front Struts. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.The 2015 Jeep Cherokee gets an engine stop-start system on V6-equipped models, improving EPA fuel economy estimates. A rearview camera and automatic headlights are now standard. Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. That real-world usability starts with the Cherokee's quiet, comfortable and even plush ride quality compared with that of some other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus, and it comes with some fantastic standard and optional tech features. We're also fond of the Cherokee's V6 engine, which is smooth and has plenty of power and decent fuel economy ratings. 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission. four-wheel-drive Cherokees feature a Selec-Terrain dial with selectable Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud modes to optimize traction. Hill start assist is standard on all Cherokees. A tow package is included, and with it a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity. Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee a best possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless remote entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. A Cold Weather Group package is included with a wiper de-icer, remote ignition, heated power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. Latitudes also come with an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration. The Comfort/Convenience package bundles a power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), satellite radio, remote start .
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
