Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

188,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 9766546
  2. 9766546
  3. 9766546
  4. 9766546
  5. 9766546
  6. 9766546
  7. 9766546
  8. 9766546
  9. 9766546
  10. 9766546
  11. 9766546
  12. 9766546
  13. 9766546
  14. 9766546
  15. 9766546
  16. 9766546
  17. 9766546
  18. 9766546
  19. 9766546
  20. 9766546
  21. 9766546
  22. 9766546
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9766546
  • Stock #: P2520
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS8FW618950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our 2015 Jeep Cherokee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Air filters, new Front Struts. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.The 2015 Jeep Cherokee gets an engine stop-start system on V6-equipped models, improving EPA fuel economy estimates. A rearview camera and automatic headlights are now standard. Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. That real-world usability starts with the Cherokee's quiet, comfortable and even plush ride quality compared with that of some other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus, and it comes with some fantastic standard and optional tech features. We're also fond of the Cherokee's V6 engine, which is smooth and has plenty of power and decent fuel economy ratings. 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission. four-wheel-drive Cherokees feature a Selec-Terrain dial with selectable Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud modes to optimize traction. Hill start assist is standard on all Cherokees. A tow package is included, and with it a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity. Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and a rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee a best possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless remote entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. A Cold Weather Group package is included with a wiper de-icer, remote ignition, heated power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. Latitudes also come with an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration. The Comfort/Convenience package bundles a power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), satellite radio, remote start .



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2018 Ford Fusion SE ...
 118,800 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 134,000 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 188,200 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory