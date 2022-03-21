Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

162,000 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2015 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER LIMITED EDITION LEATHER SUNROOF 4X4



Our Jeep Patriot has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Guaranteed approval, trades welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The uplevel engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque paired to a six-speed automatic Transmission with 4 wheel drive. over $4500 in additional options including Sun/Sand Group power express sunroof, nine speaker Boston Acoustics speakers with subwoofer and 2 articulating liftgate speakers. Security and Cargo Group Includes security alarm, auto dim rear view mirror, Adjustable roof crossbars, hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Remote USB port. Remote start, Garage door opener, TPMS, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Uconnect CD/DVD/MP3/Nav. antilock brakes that include front discs and rear drums. Freedom Drive II get disc brakes front and rear. Traction and stability control front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

