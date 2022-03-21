$15,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8677928
- Stock #: CBK3049
- VIN: 1C4NJRCB3FD370302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER LIMITED EDITION LEATHER SUNROOF 4X4
Our Jeep Patriot has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Guaranteed approval, trades welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The uplevel engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque paired to a six-speed automatic Transmission with 4 wheel drive. over $4500 in additional options including Sun/Sand Group power express sunroof, nine speaker Boston Acoustics speakers with subwoofer and 2 articulating liftgate speakers. Security and Cargo Group Includes security alarm, auto dim rear view mirror, Adjustable roof crossbars, hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Remote USB port. Remote start, Garage door opener, TPMS, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Uconnect CD/DVD/MP3/Nav. antilock brakes that include front discs and rear drums. Freedom Drive II get disc brakes front and rear. Traction and stability control front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
