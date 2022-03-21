2015 Jeep Patriot

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8677928

8677928 Stock #: CBK3049

CBK3049 VIN: 1C4NJRCB3FD370302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors 4x4 Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.