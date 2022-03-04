Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

75,309 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8591513
  2. 8591513
  3. 8591513
  4. 8591513
  5. 8591513
  6. 8591513
  7. 8591513
  8. 8591513
  9. 8591513
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591513
  • Stock #: 2232891
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG3FL666048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2232891
  • Mileage 75,309 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 32,204 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 57,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 75,309 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory