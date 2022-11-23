Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

34,474 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA | LEATHER | REMOTE START

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9411940
  • Stock #: 23W08A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Low Mileage Jeep Wrangler!Heated Leather Seats, Remote Starter, Trailer Tow Group, Navigation and more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
BLACK/DARK SADDLE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation Remote USB Port (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

