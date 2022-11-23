$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2015 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SAHARA | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9411940
- Stock #: 23W08A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremely Low Mileage Jeep Wrangler!Heated Leather Seats, Remote Starter, Trailer Tow Group, Navigation and more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.