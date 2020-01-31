Menu
2015 Lexus IS 350

Luxury Pkg Nav loaded!

2015 Lexus IS 350

Luxury Pkg Nav loaded!

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4656186
  Stock #: F1710631
  VIN: JTHCE1D2XF5008584
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Here is a great buy! Low kilometers, sporty good looks and well equipped. The Lexus IS350 is highly sought after because of its impeccable reputation, fit and finish and over all reliability. Excellent finance terms available OAC on the spot will have you in the drivers seat in no time. Sure footed All Wheel Drive! Satisfaction is Taylor Made!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

