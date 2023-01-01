$45,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RC 350
Location
9,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9799300
- Stock #: F172784
- VIN: JTHSE5BC1F5003238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
