2015 Lexus RC 350

9,248 KM

Details Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9799300
  Stock #: F172784
  VIN: JTHSE5BC1F5003238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F172784
  • Mileage 9,248 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

