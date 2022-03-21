$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC
AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973358
- Stock #: X1235A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2015 Lincoln MKC AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKC features the following options: ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD), Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/50R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln, 1201 Pasqual St North, Regina, SK 54X 4P7.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3756 for fast answers at your fingertips!
Vehicle Features
