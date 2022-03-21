Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

66,291 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

AWD **New Arrival**

2015 Lincoln MKC

AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8973358
  • Stock #: X1235A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X1235A
  • Mileage 66,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2015 Lincoln MKC AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKC features the following options: ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD), Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/50R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln, 1201 Pasqual St North, Regina, SK 54X 4P7.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3756 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription

