2015 Mazda CX-5

- Windows
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 100 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Blind spot sensor
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Tires: P225/65R17 AS
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- 58 L Fuel Tank
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Wheels: 17" Alloy
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 4.624 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
- GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs)
- Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support and reclining front passenger seat,
- Radio: AM/FM/HD/ETR CD Player w/6 Speakers -inc: MP3 capability, Bluetooth w/audio profile, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, USB and auxiliary input jacks and colour display screen
