2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 1 , 2 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10431702

10431702 Stock #: w502

w502 VIN: JM1BM1W31F1247325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 201,206 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Block Heater Interior Bucket Seats Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Ventilated Seats Additional Features ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.