2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
306-994-9416
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-994-9416
+ taxes & licensing
COMING SOON!Very nice C 400 with Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, 4Matic AWD and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4