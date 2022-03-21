$24,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
LOW KM SPORT PACKAGE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8754149
- Stock #: P2339
- VIN: WDCTG4GBXFJ141243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2339
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Mercedes GLA250 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, With no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site , Trades Welcome , After market warranties to fit every need and budget. The GLA has a proper upscale vibe with swoopy styling, a high-quality cabin and energetic performance. Measuring about 4.5 inches shorter in length and about 8 inches lower in height than the GLK, the GLA is obviously better suited to the tighter parking spots and garages of big cities.GLA shares its basic platform and running gear with the CLA sedan, it similarly offers 208 horsepower in standard form. the GLA will provide the elevated seating position, premium interior and premium ownership experience that you're likely looking for. powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 208 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque matched to a seven-speed automated manual transmission (with shift paddles). all-wheel-drive (4Matic) . stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, front seat side thorax airbags, front seat side pelvic airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Standard technology safety features include Collision Prevention Assist, which uses radar to identify potential collision situations and intervenes with braking as necessary, and Attention Assist, which monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and inattention. Mercedes' mbrace telematics system is also standard and includes automatic collision notification, an emergency response button, stolen-vehicle locator, remote car alarm notification to your phone and remote door lock/unlock. rearview camera. privacy glass, foglamps, roof rails, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, cruise control, 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings,a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat (with pass-through). Telematics/smartphone integration, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB audio input. Hill-descent control and an off-road transmission mode further burnish its sport-activity credentials.Premium package features auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a compass, heated seats and a Harman Kardon audio systemand an iPod interface. The Multimedia package adds a navigation system, a larger 7-inch central display, voice controls, a rearview camera and a 10GB music server. The Sport package adds 19-inch wheels, a more aggressive-looking front fascia and side sills and upgraded brakes. The Interior package features leather seating, front sport seats, a black headliner and MBTex dash trim. a panoramic sunroof,
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.