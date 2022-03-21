2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8754149

8754149 Stock #: P2339

P2339 VIN: WDCTG4GBXFJ141243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2339

Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.