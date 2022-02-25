$23,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
S LOW KM
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 8450265
- Stock #: P2272
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC857975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2272
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM
Our Nissan Rogue has been through a presale inspection New Front Struts and wheel alignment. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. With a premium interior the 2015 Nissan Rogue is a versatile choice for shoppers desiring a comfortable and functional small crossover SUV. You'll also like how this Nissan crossover's compliant suspension keeps the ruts and potholes at bay when driving over broken pavement. Stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags a rearview camera and hill-start assist. The all-wheel-drive system adds hill descent control. In government crash tests, the 2015 Nissan Rogue received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also tested the Rogue. Here, the Rogue received the highest possible rating of "Good" in both the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also received a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seat and head restraint design) tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
