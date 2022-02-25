Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S LOW KM

2015 Nissan Rogue

S LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450265
  • Stock #: P2272
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC857975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2272
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM



Our Nissan Rogue has been through a presale inspection New Front Struts and wheel alignment. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. With a premium interior the 2015 Nissan Rogue is a versatile choice for shoppers desiring a comfortable and functional small crossover SUV. You'll also like how this Nissan crossover's compliant suspension keeps the ruts and potholes at bay when driving over broken pavement. Stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags a rearview camera and hill-start assist. The all-wheel-drive system adds hill descent control. In government crash tests, the 2015 Nissan Rogue received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also tested the Rogue. Here, the Rogue received the highest possible rating of "Good" in both the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also received a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and whiplash protection (seat and head restraint design) tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

