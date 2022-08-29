Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

118,351 KM

Details Description

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

SV

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

118,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093790
  • Stock #: W445
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC806732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,351 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Rogue SV AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

