2015 Nissan Sentra

118,500 KM

Details

$10,598

+ tax & licensing
$10,598

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SR GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SR GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$10,598

+ taxes & licensing

118,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5827260
  • Stock #: P1928
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0FL652876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1928
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT VALUE



Our 2015 Nissan Sentra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New tires all around. Carfax reports Accident Free, Financing Available on site , Guaranteed approval, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and budget. Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy and a well-appointed cabin, the 2015 Nissan Sentra is a respectable choice in the small sedan class.Fully redesigned just a couple of years ago, this seventh-generation Sentra continues to evolve and grow in terms of refinement, enhanced features and driver engagement. For 2015, Nissan has made standard a long list of previously optional features. automatic headlights, LED taillamps, a remote keyless-entry system with trunk release, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column with audio controls and cruise control, full power accessories. Foglights, illuminated door sills, a rear spoiler, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and accent lighting. keyless entry and push-button ignition, upgraded cloth upholstery, a sliding front armrest, leather steering wheel and shifter, a 5-inch color infotainment display, rearview camera, NissanConnect integrated smartphone applications (including hands-free text messaging capability), satellite radio, Bluetooth audio streaming and a six-speaker sound system. the sporty SR gains bolder styling elements, including front and rear fascias, lower body skirting, foglights and a rear spoiler. Inside, it has premium cloth upholstery, silver trim and heated front seats. Functionally, it gains rear disc brakes, 17-inch alloy wheels and heated outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals. Premium package, which adds a sunroof, illuminated vanity mirrors, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and for the SR only, heated seats up front and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Navigation package. antilock brakes, stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera and Nissan's Easy Fill Tire Alert system (which uses audible and visual signals to help you achieve the correct psi when adding air)In government crash tests, the 2015 Sentra earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for frontal impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Sentra its best rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal offset impact tests. The Sentra also earned a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

