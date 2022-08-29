Menu
2015 Nissan Titan

137,958 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2015 Nissan Titan

2015 Nissan Titan

2015 Nissan Titan

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9293749
  Stock #: 2237471
  VIN: 1N6AA0CC3FN507085

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 137,958 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

