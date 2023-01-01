Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

67,132 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Sport **Crew, Leather, Navigation, 5.7L, LOW LOW KM**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Sport **Crew, Leather, Navigation, 5.7L, LOW LOW KM**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10389153
  • Stock #: Y1168A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2015 Maximum Steel Metallic Ram 1 **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Humidity Sensor
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Ventilated Front Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2016 Subaru Forester...
 113,757 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback ...
 16,083 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 70,373 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory