Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2015 Black Ram SPORT **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2015 RAM 1500

128,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

Sport **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Sport **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT3FS501781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough truck with all the pulling power you could possibly need. Then look no further than this 2015 Black Ram SPORT **New Arrival** . Hit the road in the city, or in the country. This truck will do all the hard work for you. Come in to Capital today, or call one of our Product Specialists, and find out more! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2020 Toyota C-HR XLE PREMIUM **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE PREMIUM **New Arrival** 87,706 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2018 GMC Acadia SLE AWD **New Arrival** 109,333 KM $25,915 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2011 Ford Escape XLT **New Arrival** 224,054 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500