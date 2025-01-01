$19,988+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SLT ECO Diesel
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3073
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our Ram 1500 Crew Cab Eco Diesel has been through a presale inspection, Recall completed at Chrysler dealer , New high pressure fuel pump & Filter. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. With the only diesel engine offered in a light-duty full-size truck, this Ram can lay claim to the best EPA-estimated fuel economy in its class. But the "EcoDiesel" V6 is just one part of the Ram 1500's compelling story. Besides the diesel engine, the Ram 1500 has the nicest interior of any full-size pickup, with quality materials and an available 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that's impressively easy to use. We're also fond of the Ram's class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension, which yields a composed, smooth ride both on- and off-road. Noise levels are remarkably low at speed, joining forces with the supple suspension to provide a luxury-grade experience on the highway. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, a loaded-up family vehicle or a little of both, the 2015 Ram 1500 is a satisfying solution. A properly equipped Ram 1500 with the diesel V6 maxes out at 9,200 pounds towing capacity. Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. In government crash testing, regardless of cab length, the Ram 1500 earned four of a possible five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection, five stars for side crash protection and four stars for rollover potential. The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, heated mirrors, power accessories, an overhead console, dual gloveboxes, a 5-inch touchscreen interface, satellite radio and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Crew cabs add a power-sliding rear window.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
