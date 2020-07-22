2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERT -inc: Heated Second Row Seats Full Length Floor Console Bucket Seats Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.